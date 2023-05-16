(WHTM) — Whether you are late to work, in a hurry to catch your favorite television program at home, or are just keeping up with the flow of traffic – we have all been guilty of speeding while driving.

But, why do we see people speeding all the time? It seems more and more often we see people speeding while they drive. According to Erie Insurance, the trend of speeding is noticeable.

A few national highway safety organizations agree with this. Even the Governors Highway Safety Association and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are now bringing speeding to the forefront and launching programs to combat it.

According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, more than 11,000 deaths are caused by speed-related crashes. The institute states that speed has a major impact on crashes. One way is that it increases the distance needed to stop a vehicle once the driver hits the brakes.

According to multiple sources, including a survey by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers who are younger speed, and male drivers are more likely to speed compared to female drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there are a few reasons why people speed.

Situational factors This can be anything from being in a hurry, running late, and other factors. Others say they speed due to seeing no other drivers while traveling on a long road trip.

Social Pressures Many drivers felt pressured to keep up with the flow of traffic. If they saw people speeding, they felt obligated to drive the same speed so they do not cause a traffic jam. Some people also feel the risk of getting a ticket is lower if everyone is speeding.

Inattention Some people don’t even realize they are speeding. They are either playing music, keeping up with traffic flow, or driving a high-powered vehicle.

Feeling This one has to deal with how speeding makes others. Some like to speed because to them driving fast is fun. A thrill-seeker driving a car is more likely to report they feel aggressive behind the wheel, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers tips for dealing with speeders on the road: