(WHTM) — Tonight Show host Johnny Carson was once quoted saying, “The worst gift is a fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”

Many people either love or hate the treat. So why does this dessert cause such polarizing opinions?

Fruitcake is essentially a cake made with candied or dried nuts, fruits, and spices. Some fruitcakes are iced or decorated. Most of the time, fruitcakes are given as gifts during weddings and Christmas. According to PBS, the dessert was started by Romans as a type of energy bar and those fruitcakes were made with honey, wine, and dried fruits.

According to tvtropes.org, one of the common stereotypes has to do with the mass production of the cake Many believe that fruitcake has to be purposely overbaked to make sure it has a long shelf life. With overbaking, the outcome causes the cake to be dry and hard and have a flat or bitter taste.

In addition, other people don’t like fruitcakes due to the unnaturally colored fruit that is sometimes used in mass-produced fruitcakes. These “fruits” really do not look like real fruit, since they are usually dyed with different colors or an unnatural shade of red.

Southernliving.org stated that people may not like fruitcakes because they tried one that was not made properly. Many people overbake it, causing it to become a brick rather than a cake and that the recipe can be difficult to get right.

Regardless of what you think of fruitcake, it has been around for hundreds of years and will continue to be a staple in many households.