(WHTM) – Whether it’s during the day or the dead of night, trains can be heard blowing their horns, but why?

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, “Under the Train Horn Rule (49 CFR Part 222, issued on August 17, 2006), locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings. If a train is traveling faster than 60 mph, engineers will not sound the horn until it is within 1/4 mile of the crossing, even if the advance warning is less than 15 seconds.”

So, a train will be heard when it gets near any public crossing for the protection of both motorists and pedestrians.

According to BNSF Railway, the horn of a train will also be blown in the following scenarios:

a vehicle, person, or animal is on or near the track and the crew determines it is appropriate to provide a warning.

track or construction workers are within 25 feet of a live track, or in other emergency cases.

But in some cases, a train is legally not allowed to blow their horns and those are called “Quiet Zones.”

A quiet zone is, “a section of a rail line at least one-half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public highway-rail grade crossings at which locomotive horns are not routinely sounded when trains are approaching the crossings,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration.

There are six types of quiet zones (according to Union Pacific):

A Pre-Rule Quiet Zone (Full or Partial) A quiet zone that was established before October 9, 1996, and in place as of December 18, 2003.

An Intermediate Quiet Zone A quiet zone that was established after October 9, 1996, but before December 18, 2003.

New Quiet Zones Those that do not meet the criteria for Pre-Rule or Intermediate Quiet Zones.

Partial Quiet Zones Quiet zones where the horn is silenced for only a portion of the day, typically between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Full Quiet Zones Zones where the horn is silenced 24 hours per day.



The horn of a train can reach between 96 to 110 decibels and is blown in a pattern of two long, one short, and one long blast. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, the pattern is repeated until the lead locomotive reaches the crossing.