(WHTM) – After staying up to celebrate the new year, many families have a tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut the next day.

Even for those who don’t like the German dish, they are asked to eat at least one bite but why?

According to Wild Brine, the Germans believe it will bring you good luck for the new year because pigs look forward not backward when they root for food.

This tradition would begin in Germany and brought to the United States in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Sauerkraut is cabbage that is fermented and has many health benefits that include (according to Health Line):

Saurerkraut is nutritious Includes sodium vitamin C vitamin K1 iron manganese vitamin B6 folate copper potassium

Improves digestion

Boosts your immune system

Help you lose weight

Reduces stress and maintains brain health

Could reduce the risk of certain cancers

May promote heart health

Contributes to stronger bones

Another reason for this dish’s popularity is that cabbage’s prime harvest season is in October and November, so it has time to be fermented into sauerkraut for New Year’s Day, according to Reader’s Digest.

Saurerkraut is crunchy, a bit sour(tangy), and pairs well with the following:

Mashed potatoes

Pork

Hot dogs

According to Wild Brine, a unique way to use sauerkraut is to use it in smoothies, tuna salad, deviled eggs, desserts, and more.

This isn’t the only tradition this time of year for those with a German background, according to the German Food Guide, on New Year’s Eve, eating seafood is another tradition.

The seafood you choose to eat on New Year’s Eve can range from carp, trout, lobster, crab, crayfish, eel, etc.