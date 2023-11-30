BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is home to 2,560 municipalities which could be a borough, township, city, and town.

There are 956 boroughs, 96 townships, 57 cities, and one town. The only town in Pennsylvania is Bloomsburg which is located in Columbia County and has a population of 12,730.

Bloomsburg was founded by Ludwig Eyer in 1802 and is currently home but wouldn’t become a town until 1870 when the State General Assembly made it official.

When you visit Bloomsburg, you can take a photo with the welcome sign that reads, “Welcome to Bloomsburg – The only TOWN in Pennsylvania.”

But Bloomsburg (called Bloom by locals) has more to offer than just being Pennsylvania’s only town.

Bloomsburg is home to the Bloomsburg Fair which is one of Pennsylvania’s largest fairs.

The Bloomsburg Fair started in 1855 and is an agriculture fair but has expanded to having rides, food stands, and entertainment at the grandstand.

The 2024 Bloomsburg Fair will take place from Sep. 20 to Sep. 28, 2024, for more information visit the Bloomsburg Fair website.

Bloomsburg is also home to Bloomsburg University which was founded in 1839 by Henry Carver.

According to Bloomsburg University, in Fall 2022 there are 7,440 students enrolled at the school.

Other things to do in Bloomsburg: