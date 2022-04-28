(WHTM) — NASA has released a set of photographs taken on April 19, showing the heat shield and parachute used to land the Perseverance Rover on Mars on February 18, 2021.

The pictures were taken by Ingenuity, the helicopter which went to Mars with Perseverance. NASA engineers hope studying the pictures will help them improve landing methods on future Mars projects.

Perseverance Rover’s Entry, Descent and Landing Profile: This illustration shows the events that occur in the final minutes of the nearly seven-month journey that NASA’s Perseverance rover takes to Mars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech. Download image › | Metric version ›

PERSEVERANCE’S SELFIE WITH INGENUITY NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter in the background on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The Mastcam-Z instrument on the Perseverance rover captured this view April 8 of the craft’s parachute and back shell on the surface of Mars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

This image of the backshell and supersonic parachute of NASA’s Perseverance rover was captured by the agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 26th flight on Mars on April 19, 2022. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance’s backshell, supersonic parachute, and associated debris field is seen strewn across the Martian surface in this image captured by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 26th flight on April 19, 2022. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image of Perseverance’s backshell and parachute was collected by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 26th flight on April 19, 2022. Images obtained during the flight may provide insight into the components’ performance during the rover’s entry, descent, and landing on Feb. 18, 2021. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Sending a mission to Mars isn’t easy. Over the 62 years since the first attempt to reach the Red Planet in 1960 (Korabi 4, USSR) almost half the missions have failed. Some missions failed to launch properly; some reached Mars and went dead for unknown reasons; some crashed while attempting to land.

But with practice and experience, the success rate for Mars probes has improved steadily. Every NASA probe since 1999 has succeeded, right up to the landing of the Perseverance Rover. A heat shield (backshell) protected the probe as it plunged through Mars’ atmosphere, then a 70-foot wide parachute deployed to slow it down. The heatshield was jettisoned, and the “sky crane” which carried the actual rover separated from the chute, hovered as it lowered the rover to the ground on cables, then flew a safe distance off.

The Perseverance Rover was able to take a photo of the backshell and the parachute from a distance, but the picture doesn’t really show very much. The aerial images provide a much better view. The backshell was smashed by its impact with the surface at about 78 mph, but the protective coating seems to have survived the searing plunge into the Martian atmosphere. Only about a third of the parachute can be seen-the rest is covered in dust- but it seems undamaged, even though it deployed while the probe was still falling at supersonic speeds.

Perseverance is located in Jezero Crater, which contains a dry river delta. Most likely Ingenuity’s next big mission will be to examine some dry river beds, to help mission specialists decide where the probe should go next.