Wonder why these signs are on the Camp Hill bypass? We found out

Camp Hill (WHTM) — For several days, signs along the Camp Hill Bypass in Cumberland County have been warning people about heavy traffic on December 2, 3, and 4. We decided to find out why the signs are up, and turns out it’s for something pretty nice.

“We’re having our second annual Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots,” explained Audrey Logar, Recreation Director for the Camp Hill Borough of Parks and Recreation. “Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings between 6 and 8:30.”

Like many things last year, the first annual parade was an adjustment to life with COVID.

“Because we couldn’t have parades where people could gather together, we decided to have a parade where we decorate our park,” Logar said. “People can still drive through and see lights, and we’re still helping children in need.”

“We weren’t sure what we are going to get, because of the COVID, not having done it before, and the turnout was tremendous. ABF gave us two cubes to fill because that’s normally what we would fill, and we actually were able to fill four,” Logar said.

“The enthusiasm of the families that came last year, it was awesome. Seeing the little kids in the car, and just watching them see all the lights, they get to see Santa along the way as well, Santa will be in our park,” Logar added.

The price of admission?

“Bring a toy for Toys for Tots, it benefits the kids of Central Pa.,” Logar said.

Logar says have fun — just remember to heed the road signs.

“We’d like them just to be careful driving on the bypass, turning into our park area, we will have fire police directing traffic, telling people when they can go, just to be patient, careful, and it will definitely be worth the wait.”