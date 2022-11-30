Harrisburg (WHTM) Voting is now open to select the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year. You can choose from four waterways nominated from throughout the state.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said today “Honoring the River of the Year has become one of my favorite annual traditions and I am hopeful that we receive a record number of votes for the 2023 competition.”

The four nominees this year are:

The Conestoga River (our local favorite) runs 63 miles through Lancaster County and Lancaster City on its way to the Susquehanna River.

Perkiomen Creek, located just northwest of Philadelphia, flows over 37 miles through Berks, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties. It ultimately feeds into the next nominee:

The Schuylkill River starts near Frackville in Schuylkill County, and travels 135 miles to the Delaware River at Philadelphia.

Susquehanna River-North Branch actually starts in New York, then flows through eight Pennsylvania counties before merging with the west branch of the Susquehanna at Sunbury.

Voting for the River of the Year is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR), an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council. It administers the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR.

The public can vote online for a favorite state waterway by going to the POWR website, which also gives details on the nominated waterways and the River of the Year program. Voting will continue through 5:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2023. Janet Sweeney of POWR says “As we all continue to spend more time outdoors and deepen our appreciation for the beautiful natural resources of Pennsylvania, the annual River of the Year voting process is a fun way to rally behind and support your favorite waterway.”

Once a waterway is chosen, local groups will launch a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river. The organization which nominates the winning river receives a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund their River of the Year activities.

To visit the POWR website and cast your vote, click here.

Visit to learn more about the DCNR’s Rivers Program, click here.