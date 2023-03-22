GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For years, there was just one way to visit the Eisenhower National Historic Site. You had to go to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center, board a shuttle bus, and ride over. But that’s changed.

“If you are a group or family of fewer than 20, you can drive directly over there in your vehicle, car, truck, van, any normal-sized automobile,” says Jason Martz, National Park Service Communications Specialist.

Like many other recent changes, this was triggered by COVID-19.

“The Eisenhower Farm National Historic Site remained open seven days a week during the pandemic,” says Martz. “But folks needed a way to get over there without taking a shuttle bus. Taking a shuttle bus during that time period wasn’t possible due to too many people being in the same place at the same time for an extended period of time. So we decided that in order to facilitate visitors being able to at least experience and walk around the grounds of the farm, Eisenhower National Historic Site, we needed a way for visitors to get to the site.”

Fortunately, the site already had a small gravel parking lot for employees. “That has been expanded, and will continue to be expanded a little bit here and a little bit there, as the situation necessitates,” Martz explains.

Visitors to the Eisenhower Farm enter from Emmittsburg Road. A farm road winds around to the parking lot, from which it’s just a short walk to the Eisenhower Home. Keep in mind, though, this option is only available for groups of less than twenty people.

“The roads and avenues that are at the farm are too small and too tight to handle large vehicles,” says Martz, “So school buses, charter buses, vehicles with trailers, RVs, those types of vehicles are not going to be permitted to go over directly to the farm. You will still need to make a reservation and take a shuttle bus to the site.”

While the farm is open year-round, actual tours of the Eisenhower home will become available starting April 1. All tours will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 40 visitors during each time slot.

April Tours of the Eisenhower Home

House tours will be offered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tour times will be at 10 am, 11 am, 1 pm, and 2 pm.

May Tours of the Eisenhower Home

House tours will be offered Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tour times will be at 10 am, 11 am, 1 pm, and 2 pm.

Special Memorial Day tours will be available on Monday, May 29.

June 1 to August 13 Tours of the Eisenhower Home