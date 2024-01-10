(Pennsylvania Farm Show) Every year, the Farm Show holds a Sheep-to-Shawl competition, where weaving teams start with an unshorn sheep, and finish a few hours later with a finished handwoven shawl. They also have a Fleece-to-Shawl contest for younger weavers.

Tom Knisely, a long-time weaver and member of the Farm Show Sheep and Fleece committee, explains the difference. “These young people do not have to actually sheer a sheep. They can come in with a pre-shorn sheep, and start with the fleece. ‘

“They’re going to take that fleece, They’re going to process it, card it, spin it into thread, and then pass it off to a weaver who’s going to be turning that into a shawl. And they have 3 hours to do that.”

“They start off with a raw fleece, which has a lot of lanolin, has some dirt in it, but they’re going to be carding it, with what sort of look like butter paddles or curry combs. And the idea is to straighten out all the locks of that fiber, to make it possible to actually spin into a uniform and even thread.’

“Many of these people are going to be playing that, which means to put two strands together and twist them in the opposite direction to make it more uniform and balanced. And then from that, they pass it off to the weaver, who going to be weaving it into a pre-warped loom. “

That means the loom already has the “warp” threads already in place. Why do that? Simple.

“The warping of a loom takes hours and hours and hours,” explains Knisely. The weavers have enough to do just weaving. “Sometimes we’ve got the stickiness because we are working with wool. Sometimes it will hit a thread. You might have a broken warp thread. They have to repair that at that point. So it’s stopping them. They have to slow down and they actually have to repair that thread to be able to continue on. “So in 3 hours, it’s a pretty amazing feat that they can produce a shawl.”

Three teams competed this year. (There were supposed to be four, but one had to cancel because of the weather.) “One has done a theme of Peter Pan, and so they have bright colors in their shawls that they’ve all hand-dyed. We also have a team that’s called into the woods. Its shawl is being represented with colors that you might find if you went for a walk in the forest. And then we have one that is time travel. So their theme is all about what weaving would be like over a period of, let’s say, the last century.”

And the winner? The time travelers, or to use their official name, Fiber Frenzy, from Dauphin County. Brooke Coble, one of the team members. explained their winning design. “We had a pattern that made it look like you were going through a time-traveling machine, like a wave, almost. And each color represents how each color went from like black and white television to the brighter colors we have today.”