In response to the devastating tornadoes that left residents of five different states picking up the pieces and mourning the loss of loved ones, Nexstar has teamed up with American Red Cross to help with their relief and recovery efforts.

Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage possessions from the destroyed home of Martha Thomas, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Damaged cars and destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Martha Thomas salvages Christmas decorations from her destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Martha Thomas stays warm with a bed comforter as volunteers help her salvage possessions from her destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Volunteers, mostly from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage possessions from the destroyed home of Martha Thomas, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A framed photo of Martha Thomas lies among the debris of her destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The path of the Friday’s tornado can be seen where it caused damaged to a house and other structures at the Brockmeier Sod Farm and continued up the hill to Glen Echo subdivision in Edwardsville, Ill., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The tornado damaged buildings, vehicles and trees on the property. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Ronna Brockmeier Blattner looks over the damage caused by Friday’s tornado at her family’s home and business, Brockmeier Sod Farm, in Edwardsville, Ill., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The tornado damaged buildings, vehicles and trees on the property. Debris from the Amazon warehouse roof was littered across their property as well. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Hannah Binder climbs out her car on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, after gathering some personal items from inside it because her insurance company totaled the car that was hit by a tree during Friday’s tornado at her family’s home and business, Brockmeier Sod Farm, in Edwardsville, Ill. The tornado damaged buildings, vehicles and trees on the property. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

To make a donation, which can be as low as $10, visit the donation website by clicking here. To watch Nexstar’s digital fundraising livestream, click here.