EEO Policy

It is the station’s policy to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or other basis prohibited by applicable federal, state or local law, in all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training and termination.

Also, it is the station’s policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific practices designed to ensure the full realization of equal employment opportunity without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex and any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law.