HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), announced today that it will host a multi-market debate between House 163rd District Democrat Candidate Heather Boyd and House 163rd Republican Candidate Katie Ford.

The pair are competing in a special election for the open 163rd Pennsylvania House seat. The winner of this race will determine which party has the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The “Special Edition of This Week in Pennsylvania” will be held at the WHTM/abc27 studio in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The 30-minute debate will be hosted by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens. The work by WHTM and Dennis Owens in producing and anchoring four high profile statewide debates in 2022 was critically acclaimed by politicians and journalists across the Commonwealth.

Saturday, May 6th

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Special Edition of This Week in PA will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA WTAJ.com WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com

The Special Edition of This Week in PA will be streamed on the following websites: