HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Less than one month from the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election, abc27 will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland, reaching 9.8 million TV and streaming households in every county of the Keystone State.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-moderate the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, and PA 17 US House Representative Conor Lamb.

Candidates are eligible to participate in the debate by meeting a set of criteria agreed upon by each of the campaigns, including being listed on the primary ballot, actively campaigning, and meeting fundraising requirements.

Candidates must also receive a minimum of 5 percent support in an established, professionally conducted nonpartisan poll conducted by a company determined by Nexstar Media Inc. approximately one month before the primary election.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

The candidates will be asked for their views on the infrastructure, the economy, foreign policy, and other important topics impacting Pennsylvania.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.