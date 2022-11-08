SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — As people head to the polls, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is putting an emphasis on voters’ rights.

Polls opened at 7 a.m., but before you cast that ballot, it is important to be aware of your own rights as a voter.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

Here are some main points to keep in mind…

Voters who moved within the state but did not update their address in time can vote one more time in their previous precinct, but they must update their address at the polling place.

Registered first-time voters who do not bring an ID to the polls are able to return with one or must be offered a provisional ballot.

Voters who applied for and received a mail-in ballot and then decided they want to vote at the polls must bring their mail ballot packet with them to be voided.

If a voter has received a mail-in ballot and decides to use it, the voter should return the voted ballot immediately in person to the county election board or another authorized location.

The deadline for county election boards to receive mail-in and absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.