(WHTM) — With election day here, some wonder if banks are closed because of the elections that will be taking place.
Due to the day not being considered a federal holiday, Yahoo Finance states that banks will be open during their regular hours.
Business Insider says that most banks follow the Federal Reserve System’s Holiday schedule. Most banks will have a list of days they are closed on the FAQ page on their websites. During certain holidays, brick-and-mortar banks will close all of their branches or modify their branch hours.
Bewlo is the Federal Reserve System’s holiday schedule:
|Holiday
|2023
|New Year’s Day
|January 1
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|January 16
|Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day)
|February 20
|Memorial Day
|May 29
|Juneteenth
|June 19
|Fourth of July
|July 4
|Labor Day
|September 4
|Columbus Day
|October 9
|Veterans Day
|November 11
|Thanksgiving Day
|November 23
|Christmas Day
|December 25
Business Insider states that if a holiday falls on a Saturday, the bank will still be open on Friday. However, if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the bank will be closed on the following Monday.