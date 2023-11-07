(WHTM) — With election day here, some wonder if banks are closed because of the elections that will be taking place.

Due to the day not being considered a federal holiday, Yahoo Finance states that banks will be open during their regular hours.

Business Insider says that most banks follow the Federal Reserve System’s Holiday schedule. Most banks will have a list of days they are closed on the FAQ page on their websites. During certain holidays, brick-and-mortar banks will close all of their branches or modify their branch hours.

Bewlo is the Federal Reserve System’s holiday schedule:

Holiday 2023 New Year’s Day January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16 Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) February 20 Memorial Day May 29 Juneteenth June 19 Fourth of July July 4 Labor Day September 4 Columbus Day October 9 Veterans Day November 11 Thanksgiving Day November 23 Christmas Day December 25 Courtesy of Business Insider

Business Insider states that if a holiday falls on a Saturday, the bank will still be open on Friday. However, if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the bank will be closed on the following Monday.