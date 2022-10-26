YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A curbside dropbox is available for York County voters returning their vote by mail ballots.

According to the York County Commissioner’s office, the dropbox is located in front of the County Administration Building at 28 East Market Street.

The dropbox will be staffed by a county employee and Sheriff’s deputy when available for use.

County officials say the dropbox will be available at the following dates and times:

Monday, October 31st, 10 AM to 2 PM

Tuesday, November 1st, 10 AM to 2 PM

Wednesday, November 2nd, 10 AM to 2 PM

Thursday, November 3rd, 10 AM to 2 PM,

Saturday, November 5th, 10 AM to 2 PM

Sunday, November 6th, 10 AM to 2 PM

Tuesday, Election Day, November 8th, 7 AM to 8 PM

The commissioner’s office says due to ongoing litigation regarding mail-in ballots the county is segregating undated, unsigned, and/or ballots with the incorrect date. Those ballots will remain segregated until the court decides if and how they should be counted.

Additionally, the York County Board of Elections “is implementing a process to conduct a limited

accountability review of three randomly selected voting precincts following the 2022 general election and prior to the final vote certification.”

Additional information is available on the York County website or by calling the Elections Office at 717-771-9604.

The last date to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania is November 1 and all ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on November 8.