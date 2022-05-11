(WHTM) – For the first time the 103rd Legislative District will split Harrisburg and include parts of Cumberland County.

Former Cumberland County Prothonotary and Camp Hill Borough Council member David Buell is one of two Republicans running in the May 17 primary. He’s facing Jennie Dallas Jenkins, a former Harrisburg police officer who has also run for mayor and city council.

Buell says despite the newly drawn district he will serve all of the residents of the 103rd.

“I am a public servant of the entire district and if you come to me with an issue it does not matter if you are a Republican or Democrat and I will serve both shores with passion,” said Buell.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 17. You can check how to handle your mail-in or absentee ballots or where to vote in person on election day.