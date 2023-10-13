(WHTM) — Voters in Cumberland County are asking questions about their mail-in-ballots.

The issue has to do with how much the ballots weigh- and whether that means voters need to put an extra stamp on them.

What hasn’t changed is that you have to put a stamp on your mail-in ballot before sending it in. Often that’s just a single stamp.

But for Cumberland County mail-in ballots for the upcoming November General Election. The instructions say to just remember to include postage.

They don’t say how much postage.

One voter didn’t take for granted that one 63 cent stamp would suffice.

“When we were done, we noticed, you know, there was 2 legal size pages which was odd but we filled it out and I put it in the envelope and then in the outer envelope. And I thought I’d better weigh this on my kitchen scale. And it said 1.1 ounce, and I’m like Oh!” Karen Smith, a voter in East Pennsboro Township.

Once you’re over an ounce, postage is 87 cents rather than 63 cents. Karen Smith mailed her ballot with the correct postage.

But what about everyone else?

abc27 contacted the postal service to ask what happens if someone sends back an overweight ballot with one stamp.

This is important because the USPS confirms its policy remains that you do need to add the correct postage, but at the same time, its policy is to deliver all mail-in ballots even if they don’t have the correct postage.

The safest thing to do is to always make sure you put the right postage on your ballot. If you’re not sure what that is, take it into the post office and let them weigh it.