DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is less than three weeks until people around the state are casting their vote, and the Dauphin County Elections Office is getting ready.

abc27 got a tour of the facility and how it all works.

This year there is a new machine that sorts mail-in and absentee ballots, cutting down on the number of hours it would take to do it by hand.

It automatically flags mistakes, such as missing names, dates, and signatures. County commissioners say voters should have faith in the election system and are offended by accusations of fraud or tampering.

“Every primary and election is run in a fair and transparent way and its offensive on behalf our of volunteers and my colleagues from folks that claim that there are fraudulent activities on election day in Dauphin County, we do not have that here, we do not put up with that here,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

However, not everything is automated. Dauphin County will have nearly 1,200 volunteers at the polls to make sure your vote is counted