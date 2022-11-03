DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — County election officials rely on poll workers to make sure the voting process runs smoothly on Election Day. On Thursday, poll workers in Dauphin County went through a training course.

Casting a ballot only takes a few moments, but poll workers in Dauphin County will spend two hours training in preparation for Nov. 8. With just five days until Election Day, volunteers working the polls are getting a refresher on the voting process.

Dauphin County has 1,150 poll workers and volunteers. The training is held every year before every election. The volunteers, who live in Dauphin County, review machines, opening and closing the polls, and any new updates from the state or Supreme Court.

Many of the poll workers have been volunteering for years. Judge of Elections Dr. Eric Selvey has been working the polls for the past 29 years and says attending the training is important to him.

“We want to make sure that the elections are run fairly, that they are run right, that we can answer any questions that any voter comes up with,” Selvey said.

“We manage everything from making sure that when voters come in and are processed, making sure that we can find their right information in our poll books, and making sure that any sort of issue or question that comes up that a voter might have, that we can address it properly during the election so they have a chance to vote,” said Judge of Elections Katrina Briddell.

“It will be a fair and transparent process in Dauphin County. It always has been, it always will be, thanks to folks like this,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

Dauphin County commissioners said an online training program will be offered next year, which was made possible by state funding.

Election Day is on Nov. 8.