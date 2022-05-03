(WHTM) — Candidates continue to knock on doors as the primary election approaches. The Democratic race for the Pennsylvania state representative representing parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties is gaining attention.

Incumbent Patty Kim is seeking her sixth term. She is being challenged by Cumberland County native Heather MacDonald. MacDonald says Kim makes empty promises, while Kim says she has a record of getting things done.

“We see things like our voting rights eroding, women’s rights eroding, and I have experience of being in the capital and working with my colleagues, working across the aisle,” Kim said.

“Those systems are maintained over in Harrisburg. We have the power to change things in Harrisburg if we have the political will to get it done. I am passionate about a living wage, it is life-changing. I think that education is life-changing,” MacDonald said.

The primary election is on May 17. Learn more about Kim here and MacDonald here.