(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has decided not to run in 2022 for the Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District.

DePasquale, who held the Auditor General job for eight years through January 2021, also served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the York County-based 95th district.

DePasquale was previously defeated by Scott Perry in a U.S. House seat bid in the 10th District.

DePasquale confirmed his decision in a letter released on Monday.