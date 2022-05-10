PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump released a slew of endorsements for Pennsylvania congressional candidates one week from the May 17 primary election.

The former President officially endorsed Congressmen Mike Kelly (PA-16), Scott Perry (PA-10), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), and Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) during a 20 minute set of press releases on social media and email.

Trump said each of the candidates has his “complete and total endorsement” going into the primary.

All four of the candidates are running unopposed in the primary, according to the Commonwealth’s Secretary of State’s election database.

The former President has yet to endorse a candidate in the Republican primary for Governor with four candidates polling in the double digits.

State Senator Doug Mastriano led the newly-released Trafalgar Poll with 27.6%, followed by former congressman Lou Barletta at 17.6%.

Businessman Dave White finished third with 15.1% and former U.S. Attorney William McSwain received 14.4%. President Pro Tempore of the State Senate Jake Corman received 5.3% after dropping out and re-entering the race after a discussion with Trump.

Melissa Hart received 3.7%, Joe Gale received 3%, and Charlie Gerow received 2.1% in the Trafalgar poll, while just over 11% of voters said they were still undecided in the May 17 Republican primary.

Trump was in western Pennsylvania last Friday for a rally supporting U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who he endorsed late in the race.

“Dr. Oz has led an enormously successful career on television, and now he’s running to save our country just like I do from the radical left lunatics and maniacs,” said Trump during Friday’s rally.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17.