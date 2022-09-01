(WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally this weekend in Pennsylvania with Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz.

The Save America Rally in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on September 3. The doors open at 2 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., according to the Save America website.

Entertainment and concessions will be available throughout the day.

The rally is also advertised on gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastirano’s website, but is not listed on Mehmet Oz’s Senate campaign website.

Trump endorsed Oz and Mastriano just ahead of the May Republican primary.

Those interested in attending the rally can order two tickets per mobile number on the Save America website.