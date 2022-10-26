(The Hill/WHTM) – Former President Trump is heading back to Pennsylvania for the third time this year and just days ahead of the November midterms for a rally with two of his endorsed candidates.

Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Nov. 5 to stump for his endorsees in the state, including GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

Tickets for the Latrobe rally can be reserved on the Save America rally website. Users may only register one ticket per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis.

Doors for the vent open at 2 p.m.

The announcement comes one day after Oz and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), went head-to-head in their first and only televised debate, which showcased the lingering effects of a Fetterman’s stroke earlier this year.

Fetterman and Oz have polled within the margin of error in several recent surveys, and Trump’s decision to come to the Keystone State underscores the resources Republicans and Democrats continue to pour into the race.

Trump has already traveled to Pennsylvania twice this year, mostly recently early last month. President Biden has also campaigned in the state twice already, and is scheduled to campaign in the state once more with former President Obama on Nov. 5.

Democrats see Pennsylvania as their best pickup opportunity in the Senate, after the seat was left open by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). However, the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report has recently shifted the seat to a “toss up” from “lean Democrat.”