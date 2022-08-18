WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City.

Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening.

Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent inflation and what he’s been hearing from residents of the Keystone State.





“When you talk to Pennsylvanians, they get optimistic because they know what they want to do in their own lives. They just want the permission to do it. They don’t want a lot of rules and regulations. They’re limiting what they can do. They don’t want a skyrocketing cost of living, taking away their savings, basic base. They want to be able to fill up their tank with gas, buy the groceries, they want afford their medications, and not have to check their wallet to make sure they’ve got enough cash in there. And that’s a very fair request of Pennsylvania.” Senate candidate Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz’s “Dose of Reality Town Hall” will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock.