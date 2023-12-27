Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) blasted Democratic strategist James Carville, saying he should “shut the f‑‑‑ up” on criticisms regarding President Biden and his odds in the 2024 presidential race.

In a new interview with Politico, Fetterman responded to a question about Biden’s reelection campaign by slamming Carville unprompted, saying he would use the interview as “another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the f‑‑‑ up.”

“Like I said, my man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing. And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that,” Fetterman added.

Earlier this year, Carville warned Democrats that Biden could lose to former President Trump in 2024.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber following the last votes of the week on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Greg Nash)

Carville, a political consultant to former President Clinton, has been critical of the push by Democrats to reelect Biden despite concerns from voters that he is too old for the job.

Fetterman added that Carville’s criticisms weren’t “helpful.”

There has been growing frustration among Biden’s camp about recent polls showing him trailing Trump despite gains in the economy.

More Campaign coverage from The Hill

While Biden’s approval ratings have been low for more than a year, recent polls have found him behind Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, in a head-to-head match-up and in key swing states.

Biden has faced growing questions in recent months about his age and voter concerns about whether he is up for another four years in the White House.