HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Harrisburg Police Officer is running for office.

Jennie Jenkins-Dallas is running as a Republican in the 103rd District in the State House currently held by Democrat Patty Kim. Jenkins-Dallas is a long-time Harrisburg resident who also ran for mayor and city council. She says she has always had conservative values and she has what it takes to represent everyone in the district.

“People need a fighter. They need someone who is going to represent them and they need someone who is going to represent their values and I am that person,” Jenkins-Dallas said.

Jenkins-Dallas will run against former Cumberland County Prothonotary David Buell in the Republican Primary in May.