WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU/WHTM) — Former President Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre in the upcoming weeks.

According to a representative from Trump’s team, the former president plans to deliver remarks on Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, and the entire Pennsylvania Trump ticket.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Officials said the doors will open at 2 p.m. and special guest remarks will begin at 4 p.m.

Trump previously held a rally before the primaries to show his support for Oz, who beat out candidate Dave McCormick for the Republican nomination.

Election day is on November 8. To stay up to date on all that’s happening on the campaign trail, click here.

For a general admission tickets to the rally in Wilkes-Barre, click here.