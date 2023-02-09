HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council.

Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.

“I stand on four key principles, responsiveness, transparency, inclusion, and accountability to improve Harrisburg’s services and quality of life for all,” said Goodman in a campaign announcement Wednesday.

According to Goodman’s campaign, his platform includes improving public transportation, dealing with blighted properties, and accountability in city government.

Goodman is a member of the board of directors of Alder Health and of the Civic Club of Harrisburg Affiliates and served as a youth member of the Board of Laity of the United Methodist Church.