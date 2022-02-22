GOP candidate for governor ups campaign cash in late filing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who is running for governor of Pennsylvania filed an updated campaign finance statement showing that he has almost twice as much campaign cash as he initially reported.

Tuesday’s filing by state Sen. Doug Mastriano was three weeks after the deadline in state law. Mastriano is now reporting that he had slightly over $1 million in his campaign account heading into 2022, instead of the $550,000 he initially reported.

The updated statement puts Mastriano among the biggest-raising candidates in a double-digits-deep Republican primary field competing for the nomination to challenge the presumed Democratic nominee, two-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.