HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Voting precincts in Pennsylvania will now be required to print a certain number of ballots on Election Day.

House Bill 1614, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) requires a voting precinct to print 50% of the necessary ballots needed based on the number of people registered to vote.

For a general election, precincts will need to print a ballot for every person registered to vote in that precinct.

Precincts can skip printing ballots for the number of people who requested an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The bill amends the Pennsylvania Election Code and will take effect in 60 days.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The law comes after reports of precincts running out of ballots after under printing leading up to Election Day.

Pennsylvania’s next statewide election is Nov. 8, 2022, with races including Governor and U.S. Senator.