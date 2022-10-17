(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned.

Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be received by your county board of elections before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

If you’re still waiting to return your ballot and aren’t sure how to do so, here are the options laid out by the Department of State.

Return By mail

Those with a mail-in ballot can return it through the mail using the envelopes provided by the Department of State.

Voters are reminded to properly mark their envelopes with the date and their signature to ensure their vote is counted.

County board of election offices

Pennsylvania voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their specific county board of election office during that office’s business hours.

Find your county board of election office.

Drop boxes and dropoff sites

Some counties in Pennsylvania may offer drop boxes; however, several do not. The Department of State says drop boxes are “a safe and secure way for Pennsylvania voters to return their voted mail-in or absentee ballots.”

Individuals are allowed to only return their own voted ballot, meaning they can not drop off anyone else’s ballot for them.

Check your county’s website for information.

Satellite county election offices

Some county election boards might open satellite offices to give voters more options to return their ballots. Voters can check their county websites for locations, if available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Any registered voter in Pennsylvania may request a mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities or an illness that prevents them from going to their polling place on election day, or those who will be absent from their municipality on Election Day. Request forms for mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by your county election board by 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Pennsylvania’s election will be held on Nov. 8.