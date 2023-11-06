(WHTM) – With Election Day on Nov. 7, many are wondering if their mail will be delivered.

Mail delivery does continue on Election Day, as it is not one of the United States Postal Service’s holidays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Every year there are 11 federal holidays observed by the United States Postal Service. The specific day may vary depending on where the holiday falls.

In 2023, the only remaining holidays are Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, and Christmas Day.

In 2024. the following holidays will be recognized by the United States Postal Service.

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday

February 19 – Presidents’ Day

May 27 – Memorial Day

June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4 – Independence Day

September 2 – Labor Day

October 14 – Columbus Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 28 – Thanksgiving Day

December 25 – Christmas Day

If you are voting in Pennsylvania by mail-in or absentee ballot this year, the deadline for completed ballots to be received is Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

The ballot must be received by your county’s election office, postmarks are not enough for it to qualify.

If you miss the deadline due to an unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence, you may still be able to get an emergency absentee ballot.

When returning your ballot, make sure to follow all steps provided regarding using the provided envelopes and adding both a date and signature to the envelope.