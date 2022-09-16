PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept 17, Attorney general Josh Shapiro will stop in Adams, Franklin, Fulton, and Blair. counties to meet with voters.
Shapiro has made previous stops in Juniata, Perry, and Mifflin counties as well as rallying in South Philidelphia as well.
Below are the locations where Attorney General Shapiro will be.
- Adams County Meet & Greet
- 12:45 p.m.
- 24 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Franklin County Meet & Greet
- 2:30 p.m.
- 31 S. Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201