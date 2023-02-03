HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023.

According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also currently serves on the Dauphin County Prison Advisory Committee and PA State Probation and Parole Advisory Committee and is one of two representatives for the PA Reentry Coalition.

A Harrisburg High School graduate, Jones’ education includes certifications from the UGCSI College of Christian Education in Care-Ready Leadership Life Coaching, Certification as a Recovery Specialist, and MRT Certification from CCI.

“Community leadership is about selfless service. For over two decades, I have been involved in organizations and community events that have shaped the lives of not only the youth, but young adults and reentrants. I have been a beacon of hope, a conduit for change, and a bridge bringing individuals together towards positive change. In times of uncertainty, leadership is responsible for taking a stand and guiding the people they care for forward. Because of this, I

feel that the time has come for me to seek elected office. I want to bring my willingness to serve, and positive solutions to City Council. Most of all, I’d like to restore hope to the residents of this city. I feel strongly that when citizens are heard, and able to understand the issues at hand, that they can speak up and take ownership of their issues, and in doing so, take ownership of their responsibility towards the solution. I believe my initiatives are worthwhile, and I am asking for your support.” Lamont Jones

According to his campaign website, Jones has prioritized public safety, infrastructure/housing, and economic development.