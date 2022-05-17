LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Board of Elections says they have experienced issues scanning mail in ballots on election day.

According to the Board of Elections, the pre-canvassing process began at 7 a.m. with already received mail ballots being opened and scanned, in accordance with the state election code.

Upon opening and scanning the first batch of ballots the board of elections says “it became immediately apparent that a significant number of the mail ballots did not scan.”

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The county says upon further inspection they identified the ballots were printed by the mail ballot vendor, NPC, with the wrong identification code. This error prevents the ballots from being scanned on the County’s central scanners.

Lancaster County officials say the incorrect printing by the vendor was after the elections staff approved NPC’s test ballots, which had the correct ID code and those ballots scanned properly during the County’s logic and accuracy testing prior to the mailing of any ballots to voters.

The county confirmed they had experienced a similar problem with another vendor, who the County subsequently fired and replaced with this current vendor, which serves many Pennsylvania counties.

Lancaster County officials said in a statement “these types of errors are unacceptable and we hold the vendors responsible.”

Let us be clear – this problem and the ongoing problems with the logistics of elections flows directly from the mail ballot law, Act 77 – 2019. Counties must run elections based on state law. This law is too complicated. It has too many short deadlines. It forces counties to use mail ballot vendors where counties used to be able to do absentee ballots internally. It does not allow precanvass prior to 7:00am on election day, thus, counties cannot find vendor errors prior to that. It causes significant delays. It causes citizens to question why it takes so long to get results.

After conferring with both major political parties, the county election staff recommended process to correct the issue will be remarking and scanning all affected ballots. This is the process used in the 2021 Primary Election when the previous mail ballot vendor printed the ballots incorrectly.

The polls in Pennsylvania are open until 8 p.m. for elections that include the Pennsylvania Governor primary and the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat primary.