LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County’s Republican commissioners have voted in their capacity as Board of Election members to remove a ballot drop box at the entrance of the county government building.

The move comes less than 24 hours until the polls open for the May 17 primary election.

A Lancaster County judge previously ruled the county commissioners violated the law when they failed to post a public notice when considering removing the dropbox. The ruling came after the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania sued the county, claiming the decision violated Pennsylvania’s open meeting law.

According to our media partner LNP, more than 60 people attended the meeting where commissioners voted to remove the drop box. The drop box matter took up nearly 90 minutes of the meeting.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Shortly after the judge’s ruling, the dropbox was installed, only to be removed Monday.

Lancaster County previously used ballot drop boxes in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.