LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County State Representative Russ Diamond (R-102), has announced that he will be running for re-election to the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2024.

Diamond, a Republican, has been a member of the house since 2015. He is a lifelong Lebanon County resident and a 1981 graduate of both Northern Lebanon High School and Lebanon County Vo-tech.

The 102nd district includes Annville, Bethel, Cold Spring, East Hanover, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Annville, North Londonderry, Swatara, and Union townships as well as the boroughs of Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown, Palmyra and Richland.

“It’s been an honor to represent the people I grew up with in Harrisburg,” Diamond said in an announcement of his campaign. “They’ve placed their trust in me to serve them to the best of my abilities in the General Assembly, and I look forward to earning their vote for re-election so I can continue that work.”

Diamond currently sits on the Joint State Government Commission’s Election Law Advisory Board and is the Republican Chair of the House Gaming Oversight Committee.

In his campaign announcement, he pointed to his voting record on issues including “life, firearms rights, and fiscal responsibility,” and named the passage of a 2017 law to allocate funds to Lebanon County first responders, and non-profits from gaming revenue as one of his key accomplishments.