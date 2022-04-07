HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson has dropped out of the race for the 103rd House District. Her name will not appear on the ballot come May 17.

“Regrettably, I have authorized my attorney to cause my name as a candidate for the Pennsylvania General Assembly from the 103rd Legislative District to be removed from the ballot for May’s primary and have ceased my campaign at this time. We were very close to attaining the goal, but a shortened petitioning period together with my other responsibilities are to blame. I accept responsibility for those shortcomings and apologize to my supporters who were disappointed by my decision.”

Linda Thompson

Thompson had originally confirmed with abc27’s Alicia Richards that she was running for the State House at the end of March.

For the past three years, she has been a chaplain at the Dauphin County Prison. Both prison reform and responsible gun laws were two of the top issues she planned to focus on during her campaign.

Pennsylvania State Representative Patty Kim is running for re-election and will be on the ballot for the May 17 primaries.