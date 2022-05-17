May 17, 2022, 12:30 p.m.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have the option to comment on situations because you didn’t put yourself out there. So when you vote, it gives you the right to have your opinion and speak your opinion,” said voter Lee Ickelberger.

May 17, 2022, 12:00 p.m.

“As in a past election here in Franklin Township, York County, we did run out of Republican ballots. That will not happen this year,” said Paula Kostick, a member of the Franklin Township Republican Committee. “I am confident that we will be fine and there will be no long wait times, so get out here and vote!”

While things are running smoothly in York so far, Lancaster County has reported issues with scanning mail-in ballots.