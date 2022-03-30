(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidates looking to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey will be in Erie on March 30.

Wednesday, four Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will take part in a live forum on YourErie.com.

The four candidates — Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz — will take part in the live forum beginning at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. Watch live in the player above.

Jezree Friend of the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) will moderate the forum from the Founder’s Ballroom at MBA in Erie.

During the hour-long forum, the candidates will discuss issues affecting Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector.

The Primary Election in Pennsylvania will take place May 17, 2022. Voters must register to vote by May 2. To register to vote, visit vote.pa.gov.