(WHTM) — Today is National Voter Registration Day. The nonpartisan holiday has been observed every September since 2012 according to nationalvoterregistrationday.org.

If you’re planning to vote in the next election, here is what you need to know about voter registration in Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In Pennsylvania, the last day to register to vote for the November 7 election is October 23.

To register, go to vote.pa.gov

You can go online to update your registration there and double-check that you are registered.

Another important thing to remember is that the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 31 at 5 p.m. You can also do that on votes.pa.gov.

Other ways to register to vote include by mail, at your county voter registration office or at PennDOT photo or driver’s license center and some other government agencies. Instructions for all of these ways to register can be found here.

In addition to information about registering to vote, individuals interested in becoming poll workers for the upcoming election can also apply online.