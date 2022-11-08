(WHTM) – Nearly 1.2 million votes by mail ballots were returned ahead of Pennsylvania’s November 8 election.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 82% of vote by mail ballots were returned as of 9 a.m. on November 8. A total of 1,439,579 ballot applications were accepted and 1,190,087 were returned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of the 1,190,087 ballots returned, registered Democrats accounted for 822,861 of returned ballots, or 69%.

Registered Republican ballots returned accounted for 253,240 (21%) and third party voters accounted for 9% of returned ballots.

Ballot applications: 1,439,579

Democrat ballot applications: 986,540

Republican ballot applications: 303,438

Third party ballot applications: 149,601

Ballots returned: 1,190,087

Democrat ballots returned: 822,861

Republican ballots returned: 253,240

Third party ballots returned: 113,986

The number of returned ballots does not necessarily mean the votes were for Democrats or Republicans. The ballots are sorted based on the voter registration of the applicant.

Vote by mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on November 8 with proper signatures, dates, and envelopes for the vote to be counted.

Ballots can be returned to your county board of elections by hand. State election officials are asking anyone who did not return their vote by mail ballot to no longer use the mail as the ballot may not arrive before the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Allegheny and Philadelphia counties had the most vote by mail ballots returned with Allegheny County returning 156,227 ballots. Philadelphia County has received 120,179 as of 9 a.m.

Montgomery County (outside Philadelphia) was the only other county to have more than 100,000 ballots returned.

Cameron County had the fewest number of ballots requested (434) and returned (407). The county has an estimated 3,700 residents over 18, according to the US Sensus.