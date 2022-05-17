PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s primary election day has arrived and abc27, Your Local Election Headquarter, has PA election results in one of the biggest statewide elections in recent memory.

Throughout Tuesday night abc27 will have results from the PA Senate race results and PA Governor race, as well as your local congressional and state legislature races. The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Pennsylvania Senate race features, on the Republican side, Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette virtually tied in the latest polls. Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands have rounded out the top five of the race in the most recent Republican polls.

On the Democratic side of the Senate race, Lt. Governor John Fetterman faces Rep. Conor Lamb and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

For the Governor’s race, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for the Democrats. Republican Doug Mastriano has led recent polls with Lou Barletta, Bill McSwain, and Dave White finishing the top four in most polls.

PA Election Results

Candidates will be sorted in alphabetical order until results are reported. Results will begin appearing after 8 p.m.

Stay up to date on the latest PA Election Results from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.