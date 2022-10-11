PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The election is just four weeks away, and the secretary of state says Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are ready and have what they need, but the U.S. Supreme Court has just entered the fray.

Several reports say the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that mail-in ballots that are not dated should not be counted, per the law. That has been a source of contention and lawsuits. The secretary of state would not comment on that Tuesday until her team can review its impact.

Pennsylvania had previously said undated mail-in ballots could be counted anyway. Now the U.S. Supreme Court seems to be saying something different.

Those mail-in ballots are also causing consternation for election officials at the county level because a number of third-party groups are flooding mailboxes with mail-in ballot applications. They are not the same as mail-in ballots; rather, they are forms that let voters apply for a mail-in ballot.

According to Dauphin County Elections Director Jerry Feaser, voters are calling him saying that they got these applications for dead relatives or for someone who has the same name but lives in a different county.

Feaser says this doesn’t help at a time when elections are being questioned like never before.

“These are things that we in the county election offices are on top of, but it does cause a lot of concern and question among the voters’ minds, the people who are receiving these applications questioning the validity of the voter rolls,” Feaser said.

“These are not coming from the election offices. These are coming from third parties that have not properly vetted the information,” Feaser clarified.

The secretary of state says more than a million mail-ins have been requested, and 75% of them have been requested by Democrats. She is asking once again for patience on election night, as it will take time to count them.

Feaser says voters who are mailing in their ballots should request them now and mail them in as soon as possible and not at the last minute.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24. The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1, but Feaser says not to wait that long.

The midterm election is on Nov. 8, which is also the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received by the county election office.