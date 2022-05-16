PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election is on May 17, 2022, and will include the PA Senate race and PA Governor race for both Republicans and Democrats.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, the polls in Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. barring unforeseen court rulings to extend poll times.

Voters in the Midstate can check their polling places for the Pennsylvania Primary Election on abc27.com.

The Pennsylvania Department of State and your local Board of Elections will have the latest polling place information should any changes need to be made.

Tuesday night abc27 will have results from the PA Senate race results and PA Governor race, as well as your local congressional and state legislature races.

The Pennsylvania Senate race features, on the Republican side, Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette have been virtually tied in the latest PA senate polls. Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands have rounded out the top five of the race in Republican polls.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Governor John Fetterman faces Rep. Conor Lamb and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

For the Governor’s race, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for the Democrats. Doug Mastriano has led recent polls with Lou Barletta, Bill McSwain, and Dave White finishing in the top four in most polls.

abc27 is also tracking several congressional and state legislature races during the Pennsylvania primary election, including the 10th and 13th congressional races.

Stay up to date on the latest PA Election Results from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.