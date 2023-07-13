(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that prevents a candidate from running for two offices at once.

State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) issued a memo to lawmakers saying the practice of candidates running for more than one office during an election causes “unfortunate months-long delay” when seats are left unfilled by a representative elected to higher office.

“As witnessed earlier this year, a successful run for two different offices can not only leave certain constituencies without representation but can also contribute to chaos in governance,” said Diamond.

Having one candidate run for multiple positions also creates the need for an “expensive special election,” argued Diamond.

Diamond says the bill “would require candidates to affirm that they have not submitted paperwork to file for ballot access for another public office when submitting their petitions.”

Under the legislation, a candidate could still seek support and circulate petitions for more than one office, but would only be able to formally file paperwork for one office.

Diamond himself ran in two races during the 2022 primary election, running unopposed in the Republican primary for the 102nd House District and finishing seventh in the crowded race for Lieutenant Governor. Diamond also pointed to his own run for two offices during the 2004 general election.

“In a Commonwealth of 13 million people, there are plenty of qualified individuals to fill every slot on the ballot without needing certain individuals to “double up” for multiple offices,” said Diamond. “Please join me in co-sponsoring this legislation to prevent unnecessary special elections and help protect the continuity of governance.”