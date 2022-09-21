HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparations are underway for Pennsylvania’s November 8 election as the state chips in more money to help make sure things run smoothly.

Dauphin County Commissioners are doing what all counties will eventually do by approving plans to spend Act 88 state funding to bolster election integrity. One of the priorities on their list is additional training for poll workers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Republican-controlled Dauphin County will also upgrade its IT capabilities and move three polling places, two in Harrisburg and one in Lower Paxton Township. Affected voters will be notified before Election Day.

“We do now have the funding through Act 88 and want to move forward with it,” said Elections Director Jerry Feaser.

Dauphin County will be sending 20,000 mail-in ballots for the general election and Feaser says they’re working to place a drop box outside the building.

Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman says Pennsylvania is expecting “a lot of interest in this election” with a large turnout anticipated. Notable races include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senator in the all-important midterm election.

Chapman is also reminding college students to register to vote, as many are eligible but not many are registered.

There are still people who express distrust in the election system and Chapman, a Democrat appointee, says voters should have no fear.

“The election will be secure,” assured Chapman. “There’s no issue with voter fraud those claims have been debunked in federal and state courts so we’re confident that going into the 2022 midterm election that counties are ready.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter

Feaser agrees, saying they’re “ahead of the game right now.”

“I think voters will have the opportunity to have their voices heard in this most important election.”